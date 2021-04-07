Updated Lineup for Tonight’s WrestlePro Alaska Northern Expansion Event

– WrestlePro Alaska will be back in action tonight with an event at The Spur in Fairbanks starting at 7:00 pm local time. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* WrestlePro Interim Gold Champion Deonn Rusman vs. Bobby Wayward

* Freya The Slaya & Jerry Bishop vs. Trixie & Matt Cross

As noted, WrestlePro will be holding more events at The Spur on April 9 and April 10.