Updated Lineup for Tonight’s WrestlePro Alaska Northern Expansion Event
April 7, 2021
– WrestlePro Alaska will be back in action tonight with an event at The Spur in Fairbanks starting at 7:00 pm local time. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
* WrestlePro Interim Gold Champion Deonn Rusman vs. Bobby Wayward
* Freya The Slaya & Jerry Bishop vs. Trixie & Matt Cross
As noted, WrestlePro will be holding more events at The Spur on April 9 and April 10.
