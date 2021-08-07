wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Supershow in Fort Myers, John Cena Set to Headline
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE is set to run a Supershow live event tonight in Fort Myers Florida at the Hertz Arena. John Cena will be in action for the scheduled main event for tonight’s card, teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio against Roman Reigns and The Usos. Here’s the updated lineup from the official Hertz Arena website:
* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, & Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Nikki ASH (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP
* Also scheduled for tonight’s show: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and more.
