WWE has announced several matches and segments for Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which airs on the CW Network. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic

* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Shawn Spears

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA

* Ricky Starks to sign NXT contract