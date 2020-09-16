Updated Lineup for UWN’s Primetime Live Episode 2

– As noted, last night was the debut for United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live weekly pay-per-view series. Here is the updated lineup for Episode 2:

* NWA Women’s Championship Main Event: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Eli Drake vs. Watts

* The Friendship Farm, CWH Heritage Champion Ray Rosas and Karl Fredericks to appear

The show is set for September 22 and will be available on FITE TV.