Updated Lineup for UWN’s Primetime Live Episode 2

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live

As noted, last night was the debut for United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live weekly pay-per-view series. Here is the updated lineup for Episode 2:

* NWA Women’s Championship Main Event: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* The Friendship Farm, CWH Heritage Champion Ray Rosas and Karl Fredericks to appear

The show is set for September 22 and will be available on FITE TV.

