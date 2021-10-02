Updated Lineup for Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 Event

– As previously reported, Warrior Wrestling is going to hold its Sweet 16 event on Saturday, october 16 at 8:00 pm local time in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

The event will stream live on FITE TV, and it will feature wrestlings from across MLW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews, aka Buddy Murphy, will also be in action. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Libre Championship: Aramis (c) vs. Rey Horus vs. Gringo Loco

* Buddy Matthews vs. Chandler Hopkins

* Davey Richards vs. Ace Austin

* Alex Shelley vs. KC Navarro

* Moose vs. Sam Adonis

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. Laynie

* YoKai (Yoya and Janai Kai) vs. Pretty Proper (Lady Frost and Victor Benjamin)

* “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander vs. Calvin Tankman

* Beast Man and Warhorse vs. Dan the Dad and KLD