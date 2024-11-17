Updated Lineup For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match and appearance for this upcoming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Kris Statlander will take on Hikaru Shida. Meanwhile, Big Boom! AJ will appear live, ahead of his match with QT Marshall at Full Gear Zero Hour. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

* Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys will be live

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1857979378237321453