Updated Lineup For Wrestle Kingdom Night Two

Following night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, the card for night two has been updated with several title matches finalized. Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Phantasmo at night one, so now he will face Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Kota Ibushi won the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight titles from Tetsuya Naito, and will now defend against Jay White. Finally, the King of Pro Wrestling title match is also set after Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, BUSHI and Toru Yano were the final four of the New Japan Rambo. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Titles: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Title: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: Suzuki Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

* King of Pro Wrestling Trophy: Chase Owens vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. BUSHI vs. Toru Yano

* EVIL vs. SANADA

* STARDOM Dark Match: Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano vs. Donna Del Mundo (Syuri & Giulia)

* STARDOM Dark Match: Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM, and Utami Hayashishita) vs. Donna Del Mondo (Maika, Natsupoi, and Himeka)