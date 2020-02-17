Updated Lineup For WrestleCon 2020

WrestleCon has updated the lineup for WrestleCon 2020, which takes place over WrestleMania week. The latest lineup of events for the convention is below; you can find out more about the show here.

THURSDAY 4/2

4 PM: New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break 3:

* Yalent Confirmed: Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Guerrillas of Destiny, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., The Amazing Red, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, Jado, El Desperado, TJP, Juice Robinson, Rocky Romero, El Phantasmo, David Finlay, Shingo Takagii, Bad Luck Fale, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Logan & Sterling Riegel and more.

8 PM – The 2020 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Bandido

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. TBD

* Set to appear: Zack Sabre Jr., Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red, more.

11:45 PM – $5 Wrestling:

* Jeff Hart has an open challenge for all.

FRIDAY 4/3:

11 AM: Tokyo Joshi Pro & DDT:

* From Tokyo Joshi Pro: Yuka Sakazaki, Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe, Shoko Nakajima, Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Mizuki, Natsumi Maki, Hyper Misao, Nodoka Tenma, Yuki Aino, Yuki Kamifuku, Hikari Noa,Raku, Sü Yüng, Thunder Rosa, Priscilla Kelly

* From DDT: Konosuke Takeshita, Yuki Ueno

3 PM: Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza

* Three Stages of Hell: Scott Steiner vs. Brian Cage (Stage One: Live Debate. Stage Two: Pose Off. Stage Three if necessary: Ethan Page as special referee.)

* The Rascalz vs. Warrior Horse & Juice Monkey (Space Monkey) & DanHausen

* Hoss Fight: John Silver vs. Jordynne Grace

* Slugfest: Chris Dickinson vs. Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something vs. Erick Stevens

* Jody Fleisch vs. Anthony Hen

* Body Part Scramble – All Contestants Must Measure Their Most Impressive Body Part to Ethan Page’s Liking to Enter. Joey Ryan to compete

7 PM: TNA Throwback Show

* Ultimate X Match

* King of the Mountain Match

* Confirmed to Appear: D’Lo Brown, Chris Sabin, Ken Anderson, Chris Harris, The Amazing Red, Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, Disco Inferno, Dave Penzer as ring announcer

April 4th

11 AM: Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes and Piledrivers 4

* Death Match: Sami Callihan vs. Simon Miller

* Shingo Takagi vs. Chris Dickinson

* The Ascension, Mance Werner, Jordynne Grace, Rocky Romero and more

3 PM: WrestleCon Worldwide:

* RIOT Lucha Champion Arez vs. Carlos Romo

* Michael Elgin vs. Black Taurus

* Caveman Ugg vs. Cavernario

* Confirmed to appear: Aramis, Mick Moretti, El Desperado and more

7 PM: Joey Ryan’s Penis Party

* Grado & Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan vs. Tom Lawlor & Ken Shamrock & Minoru Suzuki

* Chris Brookes & Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita & Konosuke Takeshita

* Shazza McKenzie & Kylie Rae & Gisele Shaw vs. Ivelisse Velez & Taya Valkyrie & Amale

* RJ City vs. Effy

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Danhausen