Updated Lineup For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

WrestleCon has announced an updated card for its Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The company has announced the following lineup for the show, which streams in Highspots.TV on March 30th:

* Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Komander

* Tokyo Joshi Pro 10 Woman Tag Team Match.

* Josh Alexander & Tom Lawlor vs. KENTA & Bryan Keith

* Rey Horus, Aramis & Galeno Del Mar vs. Latigo, Arez & Toxin

* Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon

* Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey

* Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku