Updated Lineup For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced an updated card for its Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The company has announced the following lineup for the show, which streams in Highspots.TV on March 30th:

* Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Komander
* Tokyo Joshi Pro 10 Woman Tag Team Match.
* Josh Alexander & Tom Lawlor vs. KENTA & Bryan Keith
* Rey Horus, Aramis & Galeno Del Mar vs. Latigo, Arez & Toxin
* Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon
* Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey
* Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku

