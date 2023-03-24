wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleCon has announced an updated card for its Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The company has announced the following lineup for the show, which streams in Highspots.TV on March 30th:
* Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Komander
* Tokyo Joshi Pro 10 Woman Tag Team Match.
* Josh Alexander & Tom Lawlor vs. KENTA & Bryan Keith
* Rey Horus, Aramis & Galeno Del Mar vs. Latigo, Arez & Toxin
* Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon
* Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey
* Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Knew They’d Be Back in WWE, Thinks Of Her Character As More Than a Manager
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Backstage Atmosphere In 2003, Vince Russo’s Strengths & Weaknesses
- Missy Hyatt Says There Were Plans For Her To Go To WWE With Steve Austin & Brian Pillman
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son