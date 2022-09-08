wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Wrestling Revolver Tales From the Ring 5: Swerve in Our Glory in Action
– Pro Wrestling Revolver is set to return on September 17 in Clive, Iowa. The event will feature Keith Lee making his first indie wrestling show appearance since 2018. The event will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* GRUDGE TAG TEAM MATCH: “Swerve in Our Glory” (Sw3rve Strickland & Keith Lee) Vs. Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer
* REVOLVER WORLD TITLE MATCH: (c) JT Dunn Vs. JesSICKa
* 6 MAN TAG TEAM MATCH: “The Kingdom” Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Vincent Vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed
* MONSTERS BALL MATCH: PCO Vs. Crash Jaxon Vs. Warhorse Vs. Fulton
* FIRST TIME EVER: “IMPACT World Champion” Josh Alexander Vs. 1 Called Manders
* X-DIVISION TITLE MATCH: (c) Speedball Mike Bailey Vs. Chris Bey Vs. Billie Starkz Vs. Gringo Loco Vs. KC Navarro Vs. JD Griffey
* IOWA DEATHMATCH: Jake Crist Vs. Joel Bateman
* CAMPFIRE RULES MATCH: Manscout & Dan The Dad Vs. Infrared
* Sami Callihan is also set to appear.
