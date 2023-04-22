wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE Backlash 2023
WWE has an updated card for Backlash following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 6th from San Juan, Puerto Rico and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
* Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos
* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
* Seth Rollins vs. Omos
