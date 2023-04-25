Updated Lineup For WWE Backlash

WWE has an updated card for Backlash following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 6th from San Juan, Puerto Rico and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

* Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Seth Rollins vs. Omos