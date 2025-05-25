Updated Lineup For WWE Money In the Bank

A tag team match was announced for WWE Money in the Bank at the conclusion of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes is back and will team with Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul. Money in the Banks happens on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knigth vs. 4 Participants TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. 2 Participants TBD

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena