wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Date and Location Set
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
After tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event, two title matches are now set for NXT New Year’s Evil, as well as a date and location. The card happens on January 7 in Los Angeles. It will be the first episode of NXT for 2025. The lineup includes:
* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi
* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’