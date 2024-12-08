Updated Lineup For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Date and Location Set

After tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event, two title matches are now set for NXT New Year’s Evil, as well as a date and location. The card happens on January 7 in Los Angeles. It will be the first episode of NXT for 2025. The lineup includes:

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi

* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia