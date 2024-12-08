wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Date and Location Set

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Image Credit: WWE

After tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event, two title matches are now set for NXT New Year’s Evil, as well as a date and location. The card happens on January 7 in Los Angeles. It will be the first episode of NXT for 2025. The lineup includes:

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi
* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

