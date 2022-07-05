wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE Summerslam
WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
