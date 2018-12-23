House of Hardcore 6 to Stream for First Time on Twitch Tonight

– Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore 6 event will be streaming on Twitch.tv tonight. This will be the first time the event has been streamed online. The show will start streaming at 9:00 pm EST RIGHT HERE. Here’s the full lineup for the June 2014 card:

* TLC Match: Matt Hardy (with Reby Sky) vs. Tommy Dreamer (with Terry Funk) vs. Carlito

* Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian vs. The Young Bucks

* Lance Storm vs. Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis)

* Mil Mascaras vs. Aaron Aguiler

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joey Ryan

* Rikishi & X-Pac vs. Gangrel & Matt Striker

* Adam Pearce vs. Bob Holly