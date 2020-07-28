Updated Lineup for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel Title Match, The Good Brothers Set for In-Ring Debut

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel

* The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee

* Satellite Interview with Rich Swann & Medical Update

* Sami Callihan confronts Ken Shamrock

* The debut of WRESTLEHOUSE

* Katie Forbes returns, will reveal photos from her website to the world

Following tonight’s show, the next edition of Impact in 60 will showcase classic Slammiversary matches.