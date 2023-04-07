wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Rebellion 2023
Impact Wrestling has updated their lineup for Rebellion following this last week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on April 16th on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida
* Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
James must be cleared to be able to compete in the match.
* Ultimate X Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
* Hardcore War: Team Bully (Bully Ray, John Skylar, Jason Hotch, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich) vs. Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, 1 More TBA)
* Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Dirty Dango vs. The Design
