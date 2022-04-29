Updated Lineup For Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on May 7th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Briscoes

* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More