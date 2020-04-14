wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: Contract Signing, New Matches Set
April 14, 2020
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, per Impact’s official website:
* Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Rebellion Contract Signing
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Johnny Swinger vs. M Jackson
* Reno Scum vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
* Hernandez vs. Raju Rohit
