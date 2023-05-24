Updated Lineup For Impact Wrestling’s Post-Under Siege Taping

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for their TV taping on Saturday following this Friday’s Under Siege Impact+ event. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:

* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich & Gisele Shaw

* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans

* Subculture vs. The Good Hands

* Heath Miller vs. Champagne Singh

* Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat

* Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean

* Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx