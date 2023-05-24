wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Impact Wrestling’s Post-Under Siege Taping

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Taping Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for their TV taping on Saturday following this Friday’s Under Siege Impact+ event. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:

* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich & Gisele Shaw
* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans
* Subculture vs. The Good Hands
* Heath Miller vs. Champagne Singh
* Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat
* Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean
* Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx

