Updated Lineup for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2020

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has released the following updated lineup for Sacrifice 2020.

* Impact Wrestling Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. X-Division Champion Ace Austin
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Havok
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Rascalz
* Rhino vs Moose
* Daga vs. Jake Crist

Sacrifice will be held on February 22 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be streamed live on Impact+.

