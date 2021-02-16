wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5: Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., More
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns later this week, and an updated lineup for Bloodsport 5 is online. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on February 20th and airs on FITE TV and Bloodsport.watch:
* Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Jeff Cobb vs. Tom Lawlor
* JR Kratos vs. Chris Dickinson
* Rocky Romero vs. Simon Grimm
* Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs
* Kal Jack vs. Superbeast
* Calvin Tankman vs. Nolan Edward
* Bad Dude Tito vs. Calder McColl
*THIS SATURDAY!*
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 5 comes to iPPV!
MOX vs SMITH JR
COBB vs FILTHY
DICKINSON vs KRATOS
ROMERO vs GRIMM
COUGHLIN vs ISACCS
SUPERBEAST vs KAL
TANKMAN vs NOLAN
TITO vs MCCOLL
2 Streaming Options:@FiteTV & https://t.co/5pIJyqGlRU
More Info Coming Soon… pic.twitter.com/2BOBbxJe0I
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 16, 2021
