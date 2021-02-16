Updated Lineup For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5: Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., More

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns later this week, and an updated lineup for Bloodsport 5 is online. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on February 20th and airs on FITE TV and Bloodsport.watch:

* Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jeff Cobb vs. Tom Lawlor

* JR Kratos vs. Chris Dickinson

* Rocky Romero vs. Simon Grimm

* Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs

* Kal Jack vs. Superbeast

* Calvin Tankman vs. Nolan Edward

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Calder McColl