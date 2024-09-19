wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For MLW Pit Fighters Show

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Pit Fighters Image Credit: MLW

MLW Pit Fighters streams on YouTube next week, and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on September 26th:

* Vale Tudo Rules Match: Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Taekwondo Rules Match:Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo
* Taipei Taped Fist Death Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon
* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane vs. BRG
* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice vs. Jesus Rodriguez
* BJJ vs. Boxing Exhibition: Competitors TBA
* Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight

