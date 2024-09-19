Updated Lineup For MLW Pit Fighters Show

MLW Pit Fighters streams on YouTube next week, and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on September 26th:

* Vale Tudo Rules Match: Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Taekwondo Rules Match:Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo

* Taipei Taped Fist Death Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane vs. BRG

* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice vs. Jesus Rodriguez

* BJJ vs. Boxing Exhibition: Competitors TBA

* Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight