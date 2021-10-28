Updated Lineup For MLW War Chamber

MLW has an updated lineup for their War Chamber show following tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion: ALPHA. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on November 6th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

* War Chamber Match: Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, 2 More TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon & Sentai Death Squad soldier)

* MLW National Openweight Championship Ladder Match: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA

* MLW Opera Cup Finals: Calvin Tankman vs. Davey Richards

* Aramis vs. Arez

* Cesar’s Cash Match: LA Park vs Homicide

* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

* nZo vs. Matt Cross