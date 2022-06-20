Updated Lineup For Monster Factory’s 2300 Arena Debut Next Week

Monster Factory will make its 2300 Arena debut with Thursday Night Fright next week, and an updated lineup is online. The show is set to take place on June 30th in the Philadelphia arena, and the updated lineup is (per PWInsider):

* LSG vs. Bobby Buffet vs. Travis Jacobs.

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Clara Carreras.

* Steve Maclin vs. Beer City Bruiser.

* Monster Factory Tag Team Championship Match: The Golden Era vs. Homicide & Ricky Reyes

* Gabby Ortiz vs. Mandy Leon.

* Unstable vs. The Righteous.

* South Philly’s Finest & Xander Alexander vs. The World Renowned.

* Mike Zee vs. Max Sterling.

Also set to appearL Delirious, The Blue Meanie, DLo Brown, The Headbangers and more

Tickets for the event are free and available here.