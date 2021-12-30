Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite moves to TBS next week, and there is an updated lineup for the show after this week’s show. AEW has announced the following matches for the show, which airs live from Newark, New Jersey on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.