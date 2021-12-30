wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite moves to TBS next week, and there is an updated lineup for the show after this week’s show. AEW has announced the following matches for the show, which airs live from Newark, New Jersey on TBS:
* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express
* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill
* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Collaborator Jason Baker Talks Unseen Characters From Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse
- AEW Dark and Dark Elevation Taping Results: Former NXT Talent Debuts For AEW (SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’
- Killer Kross Discusses His WWE Main Roster Run, Finding Out About the Gladiator Mask