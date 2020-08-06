Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

An updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is available after this week’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Scorpio Sky

* $7,000 Obligation Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR Hosts a Tag Team Appreciation Night with appearances by Rock ‘N Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson.

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Young Bucks