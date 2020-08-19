wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Emergence Night Two
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
An updated lineup is available for next week’s night two of Impact Emergence following tonight’s night one. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch:
* 30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace
* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA
* Why EC3 stole the TNA Heavyweight Title
* More Wrestle House
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
