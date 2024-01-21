wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
January 20, 2024 | Posted by
At the end of tonight’s AEW Collision, the lineup was announced for next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. This will include the return of Minoru Suzuki to AEW, as he faces Adam Copeland. The lineup includes:
* AEW Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Mogul Embassy
* Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
* Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
* Face-to-face interview with Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo
* We’ll hear from Sting & Darby Allin
