wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 19, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced another match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS and MAX. Hangman Adam Page goes on on one with Wheeler Yuta. The episode takes place at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom as part of the company’s residence there. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz
* Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
