Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Several segments were announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including two tag team matches and more. The Young Bucks will take on The Gunns, while The Acclaimed have said they will also be in tag team action. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho will give his answer to Don Callis. You can see the updated lineup below:

* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy

* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* The Acclaimed in action

* Chris Jericho gives Don Callis his answer

* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* MJF & Adam Cole talk about their match at AEW All In