Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Halloween Havoc Episode of NXT

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s “Halloween Havoc”-themed of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on NXT and will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart:

* NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez