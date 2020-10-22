wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Halloween Havoc Episode of NXT

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s “Halloween Havoc”-themed of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on NXT and will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart:

* NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
* NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
* Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

