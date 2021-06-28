wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr: Lady Frost vs. Jennacide, NWA TV Title Match, More
FITE has announced the updated lineup for this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, which will feature Da Pope defending the NWA TV title against Sal Rinauro, Lady Frost squaring off with Jennacide, and much more.
Here’s the lineup for NWA Powerrr, which airs exclusively on FITE TV at 6:05 PM ET on Tuesday:
* NWA Television Championship: Sal Rinauro vs. Pope
* Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost
* JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match
* Mystery Man Speaks
Things are about to get cold🥶
Tomorrow at 6:05pm ET
Sal Rinauro vs. Pope
Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost
JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match
Mystery Man Speaks
and more!
Only on #NWAPowerrr. Exclusively on #FITE
$4.99 a month
👊🏽Join now: https://t.co/p2419BtDLw pic.twitter.com/48pVTiObjB
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 28, 2021