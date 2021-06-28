wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr: Lady Frost vs. Jennacide, NWA TV Title Match, More

June 28, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Lady Frost

FITE has announced the updated lineup for this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, which will feature Da Pope defending the NWA TV title against Sal Rinauro, Lady Frost squaring off with Jennacide, and much more.

Here’s the lineup for NWA Powerrr, which airs exclusively on FITE TV at 6:05 PM ET on Tuesday:

* NWA Television Championship: Sal Rinauro vs. Pope
* Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost
* JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match
* Mystery Man Speaks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lady Frost, NWA, NWA Powerrr, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading