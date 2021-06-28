Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr: Lady Frost vs. Jennacide, NWA TV Title Match, More

FITE has announced the updated lineup for this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, which will feature Da Pope defending the NWA TV title against Sal Rinauro, Lady Frost squaring off with Jennacide, and much more.

Here’s the lineup for NWA Powerrr, which airs exclusively on FITE TV at 6:05 PM ET on Tuesday:

* NWA Television Championship: Sal Rinauro vs. Pope

* Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost

* JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match

* Mystery Man Speaks