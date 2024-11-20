Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline

WWE has an updated card for NXT Deadline following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. 3 More TBD

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. 2 More TBD