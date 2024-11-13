wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
The first competitors have qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD
