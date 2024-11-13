wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline

November 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Deadline 2024 Image Credit: WWE

The first competitors have qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading