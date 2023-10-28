– NJPW presents Fighting Spirit Unleashed later tonight from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out the updated lineup and press conference for tonight’s show below:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. HYAN

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE

* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: EL Phantasmo & Hikuleo (c) vs. Alex Zayne & Lance Archer

* #1 Contender for STRONG Openweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima vs. Fred Rosser vs. Alex Coughlin vs. Jeff Cobb

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

* SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

* Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest

* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie

* Tom Lawlor vs. Gabe Kidd

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed show will stream live on FITE TV at 10:00 pm EST for $19.99.