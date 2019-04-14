wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s ROH Live Event in Columbus

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s ROH live event. The event is streaming live tonight for HonorClub members. The card is being held in Columbus, Ohio.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. The Kingdom
* Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams
* Rush vs. Soberano Jr
* Four Corner Survival featuring Caristco vs. Bandido vs. Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black
* Silas Young & The Briscos & Shane Taylor vs. The Bouncers & Coast 2 Coast
* Jenny Rose vs. Holidead

For more details, visit www.ROHWrestling.com.

