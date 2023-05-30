– ROH has confirmed an 11-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Zack Sabre Jr. will be in action defending the NJPW World TV title, plus Katsuyori Shibata defends the Pure Wrestling Title against Alex Coughlin. Here’s the full lineup for this week’s episode:

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* ROH Pure Wrestling Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Alex Coughlin

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* The Kingdom vs. The Infantry

* Shogun, Bryce Saturn, & Jakob Austin Young vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, & Bandido vs. Jack Cartweel, Serpentico, and Angelico

* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. The Workhorsemen

* The Dark Order vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

* Promise Braxton vs. Diamante

* Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue