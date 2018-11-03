– Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s ROH TV tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The tapings are being held at Stage AE:

* Ten Man Christmas Surprse Tag Team Match.

* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Cody & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods.

* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young.

* Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels.

* Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose.