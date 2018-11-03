Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH’s ROH ROH TV - Sinclair Broadcasting - Joe Koff - Honor United Dojo Tracy Williams

– Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s ROH TV tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The tapings are being held at Stage AE:

* Ten Man Christmas Surprse Tag Team Match.
* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Cody & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom.
* ROH Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods.
* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young.
* Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels.
* Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose.

article topics :

ROH, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading