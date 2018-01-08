Updated Lineup For ROH’s January 20th TV Tapings

– Ring of Honor announced the following details for their January 20th TV tapings in Nashville, TN…

* ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Punishment Martinez.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Hangman Page vs. So Cal Uncensored.

* ROH Tag Team champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Best Friends.

* Shane Taylor vs Marty Scurrl.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Taven.

* Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon.

The company also announced the following Meet and Greet information:

MUSIC CITY EXCELLENCE

On Saturday, January 20th, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to MUSIC CITY EXCELLENCE at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time. Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS

ADAM PAGE

YOUNG BUCKS

CODY

MARTY SCURLL

DEONNA PURRAZZO

THE KINGDOM – DURING INTERMISSION ONLY

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

For more details, visit www.ROHWrestling.com