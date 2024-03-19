wrestling / News

Updated Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Raw 3-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
* Andrade vs. TBA
* CM Punk returns

