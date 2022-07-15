Updated Lineup For Starrcast V Weekend Panels & Events

Starrcast V takes place over Summerslam weekend in Nashville, Tennesse and an updated lineup for the convention’s panels and events is available. You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which runs from July 29th through the 31st, below per PWInsider

JULY 29th

6 PM ET: Black Label Pro – The Gang Crosses The Line:

* BLP Heavyweight Title Monster’s Ball Match: Joshua Bishop vs. PCO vs. Levi Everett vs. Calvin Tankman

* Dan the Dad & Shark Boy vs. Violence is Forever

* James Storm vs. Bryan Keith

* Josh Alexander vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Billie Starkz vs. Steph De Lander

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

* Speedball Bailey & Anthony Greene & Cole Radrick vs. Bang Bros & Jordan Oliver

* Crowbar vs. Jake Something

* Appearances from Eric Young and Big Damo

9 PM ET: The Roast of Ric Flair

11:30 PM ET: The People vs. GCW

* Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian.

* Psycho Clown vs. Joey Janela.

JULY 30th

10 AM ET: The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast live.

1:30 PM ET: The Sessions with Renee Paquette and special guest Bryan Danielson.

3 PM ET: New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Music City Mayhem:

* No DQ Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR & Alex Zayne vs. Aussie Open & TJP

* New Japan Strong Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Big Damo

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian.

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors.

* Shota Umino & Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs Ren Narita & The DKC & Kevin Knight

3:15 ET: One Last Ride for the Horsemen: Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, James J. Dillon and Barry Windham live on stage together.

5 PM ET: 30 Years Later with Bret “The Hitman” Hart (SummerSlam ’92 Celebration) – Tune in and hear more about Bret Hart’s match against ‘The British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith at WWE SummerSlam 1992 and much, much more.

11:45 PM ET: Insight with Chris Van Vliet and Claudio Castagnoli.

JULY 31st

10 AM ET: Foley is Pod

11:45 AM ET: Saraya: Turning the Page.

1:30 PM ET: Kliq This with Kevin Nash.

3:15 ET: What’s NeXt? with Johnny Gargano.

5 PM ET: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

7 PM ET: Ric Flair’s Last Match (6:05 PM Pre-show

* Ric Flair’s Last Match

* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* Ricky and Kerry Morton (w/Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson)