Updated Lineup For Sunday’s WWE Supershow

WWE has updated their lineups for their upcoming WWE Supershow live event on Sunday. The company has released an updated card for their Sunday show in Louisville, Kentucky, which as previously noted will feature John Cena.

WWE generally runs very similar to identical cards for their live events, so these matches could be ones that are seen throughout the summer leading up to SummerSlam on August 21st. The lineup is:

* John Cena & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-BRO vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the

* WWE Championship Handicap Match: The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Also set to appear are Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, Tamina, Shayna Baszler, and more. The card amusingly lists both Nikki A.S.H. in the Raw Women’s Championship match and Nikki Cross under “also appearing.”