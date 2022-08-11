Updated Lineup Of WWE Talent For WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

WWE holds its WrestleMania 39 launch party tomorrow in California, and an updated lineup for the show is available. PWInsider reports that the following updated lineup is set to appear:

* Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch

* The Miz

* Maryse

* Bianca Belair

* Liv Morgan

* The Usos

* Theory

* The Street Profits

* Alexa Bliss

* Carmella

* Corey Graves

* Dominik Mysterio

* Ricochet

* Zelina Vega

* Santos Escobar

* Roxxane Perez

* Valerie Loureda

As previously noted, Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias are also set to appear at the launch party event.