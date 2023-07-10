Updated Lineup For The Gathering IV

TMart Promotions presents The Gathering IV in August, and an updated lineup is available. PWInsider reports that the following VIP Superticket guests are set for the August 4th weekend event in Charlotte, North Carolina, listed by signing schedule:

* August 4th at 1 PM: Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell, Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco, Larry Zbyszko, Bob Roop and Denny Brown

* August 5th at 1 PM: JJ Dillon, The Barbarian, Manny Fernandez, Denny Brown, Big Mama, Ray Apollo (The final WWF Doink the Clown), The Rock N’ Roll Express, Tim Horner, Tommy Rich.

* August 6th at 11 AM: Kurt Angle, The Headbangers, Maven, Gangrel, The Godfather, Ahmed Johnson, Terri Runnels

In addition, the convention will honor Bill Dundee will be honored at the banquet dinner on August 4th by Bobby Fulton alongside Tommy Rich (by Ricky Morton), Verne and Greg Gagne, The Killer Bee (by Steve Keirn), and the late Brian Pillman (by Terri Runnels) with Brian Pillman Jr. accepting.

Guests set to appear at the event include Jim Ross, Ricky Steamboat (replacing Kevin Nash), Jerry Lawler, Brett Sawyer, Lisa Marie Varon, D-Von Dudley, Tully Blanchard, Tito Santana, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Valiant, Baby Doll, Bill Dundee, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Jackson, Austin Idol, Lodi, Brian Pillman Jr., DDP, George South, Mike Jackson, The Nasty Boys, Greg Valentine, Brett Sawyer, Mr. Hughes, Savannah Evans, Samantha Starr, Magnum TA, Leila Grey, Brock Anderson, Bobby & Jackie Fulton, Debbie Combs, Gail Kim, The Grapper Len Denton, The Mulkeys, FMW Leather, Gary Royal, Joyce Grable, The Glamour Girls, Princess Victoria, Missy Hyatt, Bill Irwin, Frank Dusek, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, LA Smooth, Rick Link, Dennis Condrey, Randy Rose, Ernest Miller, Barry Windham, Hendry Godwin, Brandi Lauren, Andy Anderson and more.

The following Q&A sessions are official for the convention:

* August 4th at 4 PM: Opening Surprise Q&A Guest

* August 4th at 8 PM: Larry Zbyszko

* August 4th at 9 PM: Championship Wrestling from Florida panel Q&A with Kevin Sullivan, Steve Keirn, Brian Blair, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop

* August 5th at 4 PM: The Rock N’ Roll Express

* August 5th at 4 PM: Starrcade ’85 The Gathering panel with The Barbarian, Baby Doll, Manny Fernandez, Big Mama and more

Finally, there will be a live event on August 5th at 8 PM featuring:

* Tommy Dreamer vs. CW Anderson.

* The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. The Headbangers.

* Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* 2023 Rumble in the Hilton for Nate the Great’s TMart Championship

* Savannah Evans vs. Samatha Starr.

* Jarron Fulton with Bobby Fulton vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Mike Jackson in action.

You can find out more here.