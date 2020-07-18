Updated Lineup For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE has an updated card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes airs Sunday on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio