Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
NWA Powerrr has the lineup set for its first show of the year. FITE TV has announced the lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Play In Match: Miguel Robles vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Alex Taylor
* Natalia Markova vs. Paola Blaze
* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide vs. Jax Dane & The End (Odinson & Parrow)
* Missa Kate & Kamille vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn
* Colby Corino & The Fixers sound off on OGK
* Austin Idol has a challenge for Cyon
* Mike Knox & Matt Caronda interview segment
* Anthony Mayweather, Mickie James, and Nick Aldis speak
