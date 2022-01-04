Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr has the lineup set for its first show of the year. FITE TV has announced the lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Play In Match: Miguel Robles vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Alex Taylor

* Natalia Markova vs. Paola Blaze

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide vs. Jax Dane & The End (Odinson & Parrow)

* Missa Kate & Kamille vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

* Colby Corino & The Fixers sound off on OGK

* Austin Idol has a challenge for Cyon

* Mike Knox & Matt Caronda interview segment

* Anthony Mayweather, Mickie James, and Nick Aldis speak