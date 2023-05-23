wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV: 12 Matches Scheduled

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - Claudio Castagnoli vs. Serpentico Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has confirmed a 12-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 pm EST on WatchROH.com. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* The Kingdom vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton
* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson
* Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Slim J
* Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander
* Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize
* VertVixen vs. Kiera Hogan
* Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan

