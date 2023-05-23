– Ring of Honor has confirmed a 12-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 pm EST on WatchROH.com. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* The Kingdom vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton

* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

* Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Slim J

* Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander

* Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize

* VertVixen vs. Kiera Hogan

* Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan