wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV: 12 Matches Scheduled
– Ring of Honor has confirmed a 12-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 pm EST on WatchROH.com. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* The Kingdom vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton
* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson
* Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Slim J
* Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander
* Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize
* VertVixen vs. Kiera Hogan
* Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV Thursday at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
– @RealJDDrake vs. @SussexCoChicken
– @This_is_ellie__ vs. @RealMMartinez
– @PENTAELZEROM vs. @tadpoleslimj
– The Righteous (@NoNamexVincent & @DEATHxWALKS) & @stu_dos in trios action! pic.twitter.com/jittZayYSs
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV Thursday at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN
– @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett vs. @Willie_Mack & @NinjaMack1
– @SamoaJoe & @zacksabrejr vs. @facdaniels & @MattSydal
– @KingSerpentico vs. @ClaudioCSRO
– @Promise_Braxton vs. @AthenaPalmer_FG pic.twitter.com/ImHaRSqAGS
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV Thursday at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
– @azucarRoc vs. @RealTitus115
– @Skyebyee vs. @MirandaAlize_
– @VertVixen vs. @HoganKnowsBest3
– @_thehyan vs. @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/nsx2rJ37mx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2023
