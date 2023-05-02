wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV: Joe vs. Daniels, Athena vs. Angelica Risk
– ROH has announced more matchups for this week’s edition of HonorClub TV. The new episode will stream on HonorClub on Thursday, May 4 at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Angelica Risk
* Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles
* Preston Vance vs. Rich Adonis
* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta), Stu Grayson, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti vs. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese & Ari Daivari) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
* Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson
* Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander
* Angelico vs. Komander
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THIS THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN
• @MattTaven+@RealMikeBennett+@tonynese+@AriyaDaivari+@woodsisthegoods v @trentylocks+@SexychuckieT+@ActionAndretti+@DariusMartin612+@stu_dos
• @skyebyee v @W18Robin
• @willowwrestles v @stephdelander pic.twitter.com/GoIyCunP24
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THIS THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN
• #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO v @RobbieEagles_
• #LFI’s Perro Peligroso @pres10Vance v @TrueRichardKing
• #TheEmbassy’s @briancagegmsi v @BAndersonAEW pic.twitter.com/vjxqd9Yeg2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2023
#ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe puts the title on the line against highly-decorated #ROH legend @facdaniels on #ROH #HonorClub TV THIS THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/EqjPxjz7dx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2023
