– ROH has announced more matchups for this week’s edition of HonorClub TV. The new episode will stream on HonorClub on Thursday, May 4 at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Angelica Risk

* Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles

* Preston Vance vs. Rich Adonis

* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta), Stu Grayson, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti vs. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese & Ari Daivari) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson

* Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander

* Angelico vs. Komander