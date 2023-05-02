wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV: Joe vs. Daniels, Athena vs. Angelica Risk

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV 5-04-2023 - Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels Image Credit: ROH

– ROH has announced more matchups for this week’s edition of HonorClub TV. The new episode will stream on HonorClub on Thursday, May 4 at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Angelica Risk
Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles
* Preston Vance vs. Rich Adonis
* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta), Stu Grayson, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti vs. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese & Ari Daivari) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
* Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson
* Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander
* Angelico vs. Komander

